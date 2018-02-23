CHANGES are needed for a programme providing services to young children in some of Wales' most deprived areas, a Welsh Assembly committee has found.

A significant change is needed if the flagship Flying Start early years programme is to succeed in reaching out to those in most need of support, according to a cross-party Assembly committee.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee found that more flexibility is needed so that funding can be used to help children who live outside existing Flying Start areas.

The Flying Start programme provides services to children under the age of four in some of Wales’ most deprived postcode areas. It is cited as one of the Welsh Government’s top priorities in tackling child poverty, and has four key elements: free part-time childcare for two to three-year-olds; an enhanced health visiting service; access to parenting support; and access to early language development support. However, with nearly two thirds of people who are income deprived living outside geographical areas that are defined as deprived, the Committee heard that a significant number of children living in poverty were likely to be excluded from Flying Start support.

While the Committee welcomes recent changes which will give councils more opportunities to help children outside Flying Start postcode areas, more flexibility is needed to make sure that those most in need are supported.

The Committee was pleased to hear anecdotal evidence from users and front line service providers about the benefits of Flying Start. However, in light of the fact that the Welsh Government has provided funding of more than £600 million to Flying Start since its creation in 2007, it is concerned that there is limited hard evidence at this stage to show that children and parents supported by the programme have experienced improved outcomes.

Lynne Neagle, Chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee, said:

“We welcome the hard work of those delivering Flying Start services across Wales. Nevertheless, with the majority of children living in poverty falling outside defined Flying Start areas, we believe that more flexibility is needed to allow the programme to reach those most in need.

“We also believe that more needs to be done to demonstrate the benefits of the programme, and we welcome the Welsh Government’s assurances that it is looking at different ways to show the direct improvements Flying Start is making to the lives of children and families in Wales. We will monitor this work closely, and believe it to be particularly important given the large amount of money invested in this programme annually, with just under £80 million allocated in this financial year alone.”

Notes to editors

The Flying Start programme has targeted areas according to measures of relative disadvantage, including the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation, free school meals and the proportion of children under four in households receiving income related benefits. Flying Start therefore seeks to support the most disadvantaged families, communities and young children. In the areas in which it runs its services are universally available to all children from birth. Since its creation in 2007, more than £600 million has been allocated to this programme.

The outreach aspect of the programme allows local authorities to deliver all four core elements of Flying Start to a small percentage of their population who live outside designated Flying Start areas. Part way through the Committee’s inquiry, in November 2017, the Welsh Government announced more flexibility for Flying Start outreach services, increasing the cap on outreach spend to 5% of the overall Flying Start budget.

Evidence to the CYPE Committee’s pre-inquiry consultation on the First 1,000 Days of a child’s life suggested that geographical targeting of the programme has the potential to create further inequality by excluding a significant number of children living in poverty. The Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation 2014 Report’s warned that:

“Around 1 in 5 of the people in income benefit households live in the most deprived 10 per cent of areas in Wales. This means that although it is true to say that deprivation is much more concentrated in some areas than others, 4 out of 5 people in income benefit households live outside these areas. This is important to remember when targeting resources, as targeting those ‘most deprived’ areas leads to some households in those areas who may not be deprived being included and many deprived households living in less deprived areas missing out.”

