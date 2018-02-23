SIGNIFICANT change is needed if Wales' flagship Flying Start early years programme is to succeed in reaching those in most need, a cross-party Assembly committee has concluded.

The children, young people and education committee wants more flexibility, so funding can be used to help children who live outside existing Flying Start areas.

Flying Start provides services to children under four years in some of Wales’ most deprived postcode areas.

It is cited a top priority by the Welsh Government in tackling child poverty, and has four key elements: Free part-time childcare for two to three-year-olds; an enhanced health visiting service; access to parenting support; and access to early language development support.

However, nearly two thirds of income-deprived people live outside areas defined as deprived, and the committee heard that a significant number of children living in poverty are likely to be excluded from Flying Start support.

The committee has welcomed recent changes to give councils more opportunities to help children outside Flying Start postcode areas.

But it warns that more flexibility is needed to make sure that those most in need are supported.

The committee is positive about anecdotal evidence it has heard from users and providers about the benefits of Flying Start.

But it is concerned that there is limited hard evidence to show that children and parents supported by the programme have experienced improved outcomes, given that the Welsh Government has provided funding of more than £600 million to Flying Start since it was set up in 2007.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle, who chairs the committee, Said: "We welcome the Welsh Government’s assurances that it is looking at different ways to show the direct improvements Flying Start is making to the lives of children and families in Wales.

"We will monitor this work closely, and believe it to be particularly important given the large amount of money invested in this programme annually, with just under £80 million allocated in this financial year alone.”

Welsh Conservatives' shadow education secretary, Darren Millar, said: “We’ve been saying for a long time that Flying Start simply isn’t working for the overwhelming majority of families in need of support.

“The Welsh Government must put an end to the Flying Start postcode lottery which excludes families in need simply on the basis of their address.

“The programme needs radical reform to make it more flexible and Wales-wide so that local councils can deliver help and support to those who need it most."