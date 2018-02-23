LANE closures will be introduced this weekend to allow for the next stage of works at Junction 28 of the M4.

Engineering firm Costain, says the next phase is more ground clearance surrounding the Pont Ebbw roundabout.

The work will take place between 8am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 and will involve areas to the east of the roundabout between Cardiff Road and the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR), and Lighthouse Road and the SDR.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: "The work will be undertaken during the daytime with the support of lane closures and has been scheduled to avoid disruption at peak times during the working week.

"There will be some noise generated from the work but we will do all we can to minimise the disruption to residents living nearby."

If you have any enquiries please contact public liaison officer Hannah Lewis on 01633 857972 or email Hannah.lewis@costain.com.