ALTHOUGH spring is just on the horizon, Gwent has been warned it could be about to face the coldest period of this winter.

The Met Office has said temperatures could hit as low as minus five from today, throughout the remainder of this week and through next week - and possibly longer.

But Gwent is unlikely to see any more than a slight dusting of snow, with the east of England likely to bare the brunt of the cold snap.

A Met Office spokesman said the wintery spell will be caused by a phenomenon known as Sudden Stratospheric Warming.

“Last week the upper atmosphere increased in temperature quite quickly,” he said.

“When that happens it tends to cause cold spells.

“What we are expecting at the end of this week and the start of next week is for a high pressure system to move over Scandinavia, and that will move cold air over the UK. That will certainly affect south Wales and it will feel very wintery.

"Typical temperatures will be between two degrees and minus five, so it will feel very cold.”

But he said, as the cold weather will be coming from the east, it is the eastern parts of England which will be most likely to see a covering of snow.

“That’s not to say there won’t be snow in south Wales, but it will be flurries," he said.

“It will be very cold, probably the coldest period of this winter, even though March is usually the start of spring.

“We are expecting cold weather all through next week and possibly the following week.”

Although today is likely to be sunny and dry, the Met Office has warned low temperatures overnight could create icy conditions.

It has also said the added wind chill factor could result in it feeling even colder, and people are advised to wrap up warm.

A Met Office forecast for Sunday and Monday read: "Becoming even colder with widespread overnight frosts and bitter by day with a marked wind chill.

"Perhaps the odd wintry flurry on Sunday, but scattered, possibly heavy snow showers on Monday."

Deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Whilst a major widespread snow event is currently not expected, some parts of south east England could have the first significant spell of snow so far this winter during next week.

"Indeed, there is potential for this cold spell to be the coldest for several years in the south”.

Dr Thomas Waite, of Public Health England’s Extreme Events team, said: “With the days feeling a little longer and lighter it can be easy to forget that cold weather can still kill.

“Over 65s, those with conditions like heart and lung diseases and young children are all at particular risk in cold weather as their bodies struggle to cope when temperatures fall.

“So, before it gets cold, check on friends, family and neighbours, who may be at risk and make sure they’re heating homes to at least 18 degrees, see if they need any particular help or just someone to talk to and keep an eye on the Met Office’s forecasts and warnings.

“Remember keeping warm will help keep you well.”

