A CAERPHILLY couple are celebrating after winning the Thunderball's top prize.

Colin Wright, 63, and wife Alison, 60, have scooped £500,005 and have said they will be retiring early.

The couple, who live in Pontywaun, revealed that they found out they had won the sum last Sunday.

Mrs Wright said: "We have played Lotto and Thunderball since they both started and have only ever played one line. It is made up of birthdays and house numbers.

"Colin gets up at 6am every morning and always turns the telly on to check the lottery or Thunderball results.

"We know our numbers off by heart so he knew we had won. I was still in bed when he shouted to me."

"We actually matched one main number and the Thunderball and won £5, so when we rang Camelot to confirm our win, she read our winnings as £500,005.

She added: "Everyone was really happy for us and, although we have only gone out to our local for a drink so far to celebrate, I'm sure we will organise a get-together with friends and family soon."

Mr Wright, who is an engineer, and Mrs Wright celebrated the big news with work colleagues at Diverse Commercial Solutions in Rogerstone yesterday.

Mrs Wright said: "Working in a school we have only ever been able to get away during school holidays, so it will be so nice to just go where we want, when we want."

They have now announced that they have already put down a deposit for a motorhome and will be booking a trip to Australia with their winnings.

Mrs Wright said: "We have always dreamt of owning a caravan or motorhome and we are now in the process of buying a beautiful Swift five berth.

"We did wait until the money was in the bank though before we put the deposit down. After we have officially retired, we will be travelling the UK - Colin has always wanted to explore Scotland.

"We are also looking at booking a holiday to Australia."