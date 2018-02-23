A NATIONWIDE spring clean event will be coming to Blaenau Gwent, with volunteers wanted to become litter champions and heroes this March.

Spring Clean Cymru 2018 kicks-off on Thursday, March 1 and aims to mark St David's Day by keeping Wales tidy and free from rubbish.

The Blaenau Gwent clean-up events will take place on Friday, March 2 at Tredegar's Deighton Primary School and Ebbw Vale’s Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone and general offices.

“We are very thankful for the continual hard work the litter champions do throughout Blaenau Gwent," said Cllr Garth Collier, the executive member for environment.

"They are very hard working and dedicated in their duties in making the environment a better place to live.

"We would also like to thank the young people and teachers of Deighton Primary School in Tredegar in advance for their litter pick planned for March 2.”

Mike Gough, Deighton's head teacher, said: “At Deighton we encourage our learners to be ethically informed citizens of Wales and the wider world.

"At a local level, this type of hands on work is vital in embedding in them a sense of ownership and in keeping their immediate environment fit for all members of our community to use.

"We are really pleased that Blaenau Gwent is beginning this type of initiative and our learners will greatly benefit from being involved, as will all members of our surrounding community.”

Community groups, schools and businesses across Wales will all be taking part in four days of action from Thursday, March 1 to Sunday, March 4.

Contact Sally Morgan from Keep Wales Tidy at sally.morgan@keepwalestidy.cymru for details.

Further details can be found at greatbritishspringclean.org.uk.