CANCER patients will be treated with the UK's first high energy proton beam radiotherapy machine in Newport, from next month.

Testing of the machine, at the Rutherford Cancer Centre built by Proton Partners International (PPI) at the Celtic Springs Business Park, is now complete.

For use on difficult to treat cancers, the ProteusONE machine is designed to ease the treatment workflow for radiographers, and to provide a comfortable and calming environment for patients.

The system is equipped with pencil beam scanning, which is highly precise to minimise radiation exposure to healthy tissue.

It is expected that up to 500 cancer patients a year will be treated through the system.

"We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of delivering innovative cancer treatment,” said PPI chief executive Mike Moran.

The system has been installed and tested, and will be maintained by, Ion Beam Applications (IBA) Group, the world’s leading developers of high energy proton beam therapy centres and systems.