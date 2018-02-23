A CAR stopped in a lane on the M4 after being told to pull over by police this week.
The car was asked to pull over for "excess speed" and for driving in lane three of the motorway for "no good reason".
But rather than pull into the hard shoulder, as asked, the driver stopped in lane one.
Gwent Police tweeted the video of the car stopping on Thursday. But the incident is believed to have happened Tuesday.
Stopped this vehicle due to excess speed and travelling in Lane 3 of the M4 for no good reason. Instructed to stop and pull into the hard shoulder and the driver decided to come to a stop in a live Lane 1 😤. Driver reported for due care offences. pic.twitter.com/jyFPRAziix— Area Support East (@gpasueast) February 22, 2018
