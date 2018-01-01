GWENT Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault on a woman in Newport.

The incident is believed to have taken place at an address on Dolphin Street in the early hours on October 30 2017.

Officers are trying to locate the man pictured as they believe he could hold vital information that could assist with their enquires.

This is an isolated incident and at this time investigations are on-going.

The women is safe and being supported by officers but is understandably shaken and distressed by this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 120 30/10/2017.