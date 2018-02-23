A MAN is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after an alleged stabbing.

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that, at around 2.50pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed at an address in Clyde Street, in the Risca area.

She said: “A 24-year-old man was found with wounds to the side of his torso and he was taken to hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the Wood View Crescent area of Risca on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.”

Investigations are ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting log 234 22/2/18.

Police remained present at the scene on Friday afternoon, with part of the street being cordoned off and an officer standing outside a property.