NEWPORT Olympian Mica Moore, who achieved Great Britain's best-ever result in the women's bobsleigh in PyeongChang this week, is "an inspiration to other young people", city council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox has said.

Brakewoman Moore and driver Mica McNeill, both 24, finished eighth in the women's bobsleigh in the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, bettering the ninth achieved by fellow Brits Nicola Minichiello and Jackie Davies in Turin 12 years ago.

Cllr Wilcox said: “We are very proud that Mica Moore hails from Newport and congratulate her and Mica McNeill on their amazing, record-breaking achievement.”

She added: “What makes it even more remarkable was that they did not give up when they were dealt the blow of having their funding withdrawn just months before the Winter Olympics, but set about raising the funds they needed to get to PyeongChang.

“I hope their determination to realise their dream and compete at the highest level of their sport, no matter what the odds, will be an inspiration to other young people.”