DO YOU recognise this man? Gwent Police believe he could assist with their enquiries relating to a burglary that occurred on Caerau Road in Newport.

The offence occurred sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on February 16, 2018 whereby a purse was stolen.

Since, the cards have been used in retail premises across Newport including stores on Cardiff Road and Chepstow Road.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 quoting log number 142 17/02/18 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.