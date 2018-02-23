FREE entry will be available to visitors at Cadw sites across Wales to mark St David’s Day on Thursday, March 1, the Welsh Government has announced.

Chepstow Castle, Raglan Castle and Tintern Abbey are among the Gwent sites that will be opening their doors to visitors without charge to celebrate Wales’ patron saint, believed to have died on March 1, 589.

Lord Elis-Thomas AM, the minister for culture, tourism and sport, said: “Our patron saint was famous for advocating doing the little things.

"Opening our sites free of charge on March 1 serves both as a small thank you to those who have contributed to record visitor numbers over recent years, whilst providing others with an insight into what our majestic Cadw sites have to offer.

“Making sites as accessible and attractive to as many people as possible has been a real priority for Cadw, and with so many sites having recently taken great strides in achieving this.

“From Criccieth Castle to Castell Coch, I’ve had the enormous pleasure of seeing first hand improvements ranging from new visitor centres and vantage points to renovations, improved accessibility and cutting-edge displays – all delivered without detracting from the brilliance of the original buildings.

"We are so fortunate in Wales to have such a truly unique, world class offering and I’m pleased to see new programmes and initiatives being introduced to compliment this, encouraging yet more people to enjoy, understand and learn about Welsh history.

“Our heritage and our culture belong to us all and I look forward to joining people from across Wales in celebrating it, both on St David’s Day and beyond.”

Visitors will also be able to visit Caerphilly Castle for free on Thursday also.