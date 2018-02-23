A PENSIONER whose careless driving led to the death of a woman crossing the road on Newport Bridge has been spared jail.

Joseph Curley, aged 80, had been travelling at excessive speeds before striking Pamela Lancaster as she crossed the road on the afternoon of March 23, 2017, Newport Crown Court heard today.

Ms Lancaster suffered extensive injuries, including brain damage, following the collision, and died from her injuries at the Royal Gwent Hospital on March 28.

Curley, of St Mary’s Street, Newport, had admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court on January 29 this year.

He was sentenced at Newport Crown Court where it was heard that he had accelerated through a set of traffic lights in Clarence Place as they turned from amber to red.

Prosecutor James Wilson said that Curley reached speeds of 41mph as he sped through the lights, adding: “The speed limit is 30mph.”

CCTV played in court showed Curley moving into the open bus lane on the bridge, undertaking traffic which had stopped while the lead vehicle, a Ford Transit van, allowed Ms Lancaster to cross.

Mr Wilson read out statements from 12 witnesses to the ensuing collision, ranging from drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

“The driver of the Ford Transit saw Ms Lancaster walking across the road. She was unsteady on her feet,” he said.

“She rushed to the bus lane where she was struck. She flew up in the air like a rag doll and was left lying on her side.”

Drivers in the traffic queue said they noticed an “erratic” Ms Lancaster crossing, and Curley accelerating through the lights behind them before undertaking into the bus lane.

One eyewitness said they could tell that Curley was “accelerating hard” by the sound of his engine.

Another said: “I think the collision was carelessness from both parties.”

The court heard that Curley had been travelling between 27mph and the “high 30s” when he hit Ms Lancaster, who had crossed 63 metres from the pedestrian crossing.

Mr Wilson said: “He was arrested at the scene, where he was in shock. He told officers that Ms Lancaster had come from nowhere.”

Police later found that the rear brake of Curley’s Ford Focus was “extremely insufficient” and would have failed an MOT test on the day.

Ms Lancaster, a 47-year-old mother-of-two from Newport, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, as well as a broken tibia, fibula, and vertebrae.

Her family, who had travelled from across the UK to be at her bedside before she died, were also in attendance at court.

A statement by Ms Lancaster’s mother, read by Mr Wilson, outlined the “heartbreak and devastation” still felt by the family.

“My heart broke at the sight of my little girl’s broken body, and my heart ached when discussing turning off her life support,” it read.

“Since her death I’ve lost my sense of fun. I will miss by beloved daughter, a loving wonderfully creative woman. This had a major impact on us all.”

In Curley’s defence, Stephen Thomas said his client accepted responsibility for his part in a “tragedy”.

The court heard that Curley was entitled to use the bus lane as usual restrictions were not in place at the time of the incident.

But Mr Thomas said Curley had “failed to give proper care and attention” to the road, or to consider why the traffic had stopped, and the possibility that a person was crossing.

“He is 80 years old and in poor health, having suffered a heart attack some time ago and a mini stroke,” he added.

“He is a carer for his wife, who is disabled, and cares and supports his two grandchildren, who live with him.”

In sentencing Curley, Judge Tom Crowther said he was entitled to use the bus lane but described his driving as careless.

“You created the risk, you had no regard for the possibility of a pedestrian and you were hurrying in a car that needed maintenance,” he said.

“Your selfish actions sacrificed a life and fractured a family. To lose a child at any age is the ultimate tragedy.”

Curley was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years and banned from driving for three years.

Speaking after the case Crown Prosecution Service spokeswoman Kelly Huggins said: “Joseph Curley hit Ms Lancaster with his car, causing devastating injuries. She died five days later in hospital.

“Prosecutors showed that the way Curley was driving was careless - having driven through traffic lights on amber and was undertaking a van.

“Evidence put forward by the CPS gave him no choice but to plead guilty to the offence.

“Our thoughts are with Ms Lancaster’s family and friends.”