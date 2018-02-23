A CAR who crashed into a telegraph pole caused a power cut in Risca yesterday.

A spokeswoman from Western Power confirmed the incident happened in Brookland Road, Risca at 2.41pm.

Due to the damage around 40 people were without power and Western Power also had to turn off the supply for nearly 50 customers to fix the issue.

A spokeswoman from Western Power said: "We received a report that the driver of an unknown vehicle had driven into and damaged a wooden pole carrying an overhead cable.

"As a result of the damage to pole the overhead cable snapped and 36 customers went off supply.

"For safety reasons and in order to carry out repairs at we had to take a further 49 customers off supply.

By 5.15pm all but 13 of those customers were put onto an alternative supply. The remaining 13 customers went back on supply at 9.21pm.

"No one was hurt in the incident. The police are now investigating the incident to determine who the driver of the vehicle was."