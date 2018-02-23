There is still slow traffic in the area.

--------------

A CRASH in Crumlin between a lorry and a car has led to a build up of traffic and partially blocked the road for around an hour.

The accident took place on the A472 Hafod-yr-ynys Road both ways at the junction of the B4471.

It is currently affecting traffic between Crumlin and Pontypool.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At around 12.25pm, officers were called to a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car on the A472 Hafodyrynys Road.

"The female driver of the car has been taken to hospital as a precaution however her injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing."