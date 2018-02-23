THREE members of a Caerleon family will be running the London Marathon in April to raise money for a national blood cancer charity.

Rona Button, 52, will be taking to the streets of London with her daughters Steph and Izzy March, 25 and 23 respectively, for Leukaemia Care.

The trio decided to take on the 26.2 mile running challenge following the diagnosis of one of a family friend’s husband.

Ms Button said: “The husband of a friend and colleague was diagnosed with lymphoma a few years ago and we wanted to do something to help.

“My friend wouldn’t give us a job to do so we decided to take on a challenge and this is it.

“Sadly, Gavin died in June last year, but not before he knew we were running and he was overwhelmed by this.

“He also hoped to be watching the marathon on TV, but this was not to be.”

The runners are aiming to raise £6,750 for the blood cancer charity and are close to reaching the £6,000 mark.

With two months to go until the race, the trio have encountered a number of medical setbacks but will not let that stop them getting to the start line.

Ms Button added, “Training is tough and getting tougher. I suffered a knee injury at the beginning of July 2017 which threatened all my plans, but with superb medical care, I trained hard, did as I was told and was back to running short distances by the end of the month.

“Since then it has been slow but steady progress and I’m now up to 15 miles. Steph and Izzy have both suffered with leg and foot pain and have received appropriate treatment.”

Clare Brooks, who works with the Marathon runners at Leukaemia Care, said, “Our runners make all the difference to people who need that bit extra support.

“I’ve followed all our runners, including Rona, Steph and Izzy, from the point of sign up and I can’t wait for the three of them to cross that finishing line.”

To donate the runners, go to 2018-london-marathon.everydayhero.com/uk/rona-steph-and-izzy.