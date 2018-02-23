HUNDREDS of families enjoyed a fun-filled day at John Frost Square, in Newport, yesterday.

From balloon modelling to Disney characters, there was plenty going on for children to enjoy.

Parent participation officer Bernadette Byrne said it was the first time they had held an event of this kind, but that it was a success.

Ms Byrne said: “It is going really well, it has been quite busy all day.

“I would say we have probably had around 500 people. There has been a constant flow of people - that was the idea with having it here.”

The aim of the event was to let families know what support services are available to them, such as Citizen’s Advice Bureau or Newport Adult Community Learning.

She added: “Half of the time people do not know what support is available.

“Today also helps us identify where the gaps are so we can look for creative ways to try to fill them.

“It is the first time we have done it but it has been a success.”

Organised as part of the Families First initiative, the event was held between 10am and 3pm.

Catrina Rafferty, from the Duffryn area of Newport, was at the event with friends and family. She said: “It has been good - the kids are loving it, especially the characters.”

To find out more about the Newport Parent Network, visit their Facebook page on facebook.com/NewportParentNetwork