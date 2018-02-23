A NEWBRIDGE woman is aiming to raise “as much money as possible” in memory of two friends who died aged 17 and 22.

Karan Quinney is hosting a charity night this Saturday for Caerphilly men Daniel Davies and Adam Jones at the Cwrt Rawlin pub in Caerphilly.

Daniel died at the age of 17 in 2009 in a car crash in Caerphilly and Adam died aged 22 in 2013 of rare bone cancer Ewing Sarcoma.

Ms Quinney knew both Daniel and Adam from school and has held a charity nights to raise money in their memory before, but wants to raise as much as she can. All donations will be going to Sarcoma UK and the Neuro Foundation.

Ms Quinney, 26, said: “They were both friends from primary and secondary school. They were both lovely and loved sports."

The night will start from 7pm, tickets are £5 per person and there will be a live band and more.