NEW apartments could replace a disused site in Abergavenny if recently submitted plans are approved.

The proposals from LRM Planning Ltd seek to refurbish the existing structure, and demolish two outbuildings, to make way for 12 flats at the site on Brecon Road.

A further 12 new-build flats are also proposed on land facing onto St Michael’s Road.

An artist's impression of the new-build. Picture: LRM Planning Ltd

The flats contained within the refurbished building, which once housed shops, would consists of 10 one-bed flats and two two-bed flats.

On the land, there would be eight two-bed flats and four two-bed flats.

The refurbished part of the development would keep its two-storey nature, while the new-build block is also planned to be a two-storey building.

