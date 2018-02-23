AN INQUEST into the death of a grandfather, who died following a crash at a Newport roundabout, has opened and adjourned.

Irish citizen Patrick Gerrard Hughes, 70, of Llangadog, Carmarthenshire, was involved in a crash at the Tredegar Park roundabout on Friday, January 26 and died on February 11.

Wendy James, the senior coroner for Gwent, opened the inquest and heard a statement from Geoff Ronayne, a coroner’s officer with Gwent Police on Thursday, February 22 at Newport Coroner's Court.

He said: “On the afternoon of Friday, January 26, Gwent Police officers attended a road traffic collision on the Tredegar Park roundabout, where a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

“The male was admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital with serious injuries and he subsequently died on the afternoon of Sunday, February 11.

“The deceased was identified as Patrick Gerrard Hughes, a married man employed as a plant operator.”

Mr Ronayne added that Dr Majid Rashid, a consultant histopathologist at the Royal Gwent Hospital, carried out a post-mortem examination on Monday, February 19.

“The provisional cause of death was given as 1A – pulmonary thromboembolism and bronchopneumonia; 1B – deep venous thrombosis; 1C – fractured legs due to blunt vehicular trauma and 2 – cerebral contusion, lacerating aorta and spleen,” said Mr Ronayne.

“Gwent Police and the Health and Safety Executive are continuing with inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death.”

Miss James said she was satisfied with the identity of Mr Hughes and provisional causes of death, before adjourning for three months.

“I will adjourn this inquest for a period of three months, pending further investigations,” she said.

“In the interim, I will release the body for funeral purposes.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police, quoting log reference 379 26/01/18