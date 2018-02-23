POLICE are still looking for answers after a hit and run in Chepstow left a 32-year-old man a critical condition.

The collision happened on the A48 in Pwllmeyric at around 1.55am on Saturday February 17.

John Conibeer was a passenger in a black Honda Civic which had collided with a wall while travelling from Chepstow to Newport.

According to family members of Mr Conibeer, from Newport, he had stepped out into the road after the crash and was then hit by a Ford Transit van.

Mr Conibeer remains in a critical but stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Gwent Police believe a nearside light and front bumper recovered from the scene came from the vehicle that hit Mr Conibeer.

A spokeswoman said: “A female from the Newport area was subsequently arrested in relation to the initial collision and has been bailed to appear at court. The identity of the vehicle and driver involved in the subsequent collision are still unknown.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 44 17/02/18.