A NEW councillor has been elected to sit on Torfaen council following the announcement of the Trevethin ward by-election result on Thursday, February 22.

Emma Rapier will be sworn into the role on Monday, February 26, after securing 233 votes – eight more than the three other candidates on the ballot combined.

The Welsh Labour candidate beat Independent nominees Brynley Parker, second with 141 votes and third-placed Fred Wildgust with 69 votes and the Wales Green Party candidate Andrew Heygate-Browne in fourth place with 15 votes.

"I am absolutely delighted and over the moon that the people of Trevethin have put their faith in me," she said.

Ms Rapier added she was excited to get to work in her new ward and to help people in the Trevethin community.

She will represent with ward with Cllr Louise Shepphard, who was voted in at the 2017 local government election, with Ms Rapier adding she was looking forward to working together with her fellow councillors.

The by-election was called after the former Trevethin member, Matt Ford, stood down from the role after he accepted a role as an employee with Torfaen council.

The voter turnout was 18.6 per cent - 458 votes from an electorate of 2,463.