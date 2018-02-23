AROUND 100 residents from two valley villages turned up to take part in a torchlit protest held to highlight their continued objection to a waste recycling plant last night – including former area MP Don Touhig.

Lord Touhig joined residents from the Lower Sirhowy Valley Residents Group (LSVR), as two groups marched simultaneously from Wattsville and Cwmfelinfach, and met outside Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate, where the controversial plant will be based.

The residents are calling for answers after Natural Resources Wales (NRW) originally refused an environmental permit to Hazrem Environmental, but later withdrew its objections when the firm lodged an appeal.

The permit was later granted by a planning inspector following an inquiry last year, but members of the LSVR have since written to Welsh Government minister for environment Hannah Blythyn.

Speaking about the effect the waste recycling plant will have on the valleys, Lord Touhig said: “This is a very narrow valley, it’s just insane. Of course we need facilities to dispose of waste but not in this location.

“I hope everybody really does make a big song and dance about it because they are really being let down.

“I cannot understand how the hell this got this far. It is wrong, just wrong.”

Members of the group said the aim of the protest was to show they were “not backing down” and that they are “determined to carry on the fight”.

Jan Jones, one of the members of LSVR, said: “We felt that in view of the fact that Sophie Howe (the future generations commissioner for Wales) had called on NRW to explain themselves, and that politicians Mr Touhig, Chris Evans and Neil Kinnock have sent a letter to environment minister Ms Blythyn over the matter, we should also do something to carry on the momentum.

“This was a visual idea. We wanted to demonstrate that we are not giving in.”



Islwyn MP Mr Evans, and Caerphilly council cabinet member for education and achievement, Cllr Philippa Marsden, were among others to join the march.



The LSVR also called on NRW to publish the rationale for it’s U-turn over the permit during the demonstrat