RESIDENTS and councillors have expressed mixed reactions about the loss of public money through summer events held at Caldicot Castle last year.

The Argus revealed yesterday that Monmouthshire County Council recorded losses of £140,000 after its events team organised five concerts, including the high-profile Little Mix gig at the venue last July.

Increased costs to cover additional security at the Little Mix concert, together with sub-par ticket sales from the smaller events, were to blame for the overspend, according to the council chief officer Kellie Beirne.

Reacting in an online community group, Ross Howen said: “Everybody expected the extra security but it came at a cost.”

Sue Prescott wrote: “The events last year were great but as a community we were asked to put up with any local issues we had to think of the greater cause - putting Caldicot on the map. I was all for that but has that happened?”

Others said the events had a positive reaction on the town, with Neil Parry writing: “Look at the publicity Caldicot and Caldicot Castle had as a venue and destination, and think of micro markets that will have made a huge profit and increase in revenue.”

Cllr Jo Watkins, member for Caldicot Castle, says she experienced differing local reaction at the time, but described the news as “disappointing”.

“It caused a great deal of inconvenience, at such an expense,” she added.

Fellow county councillor Cllr Tony Easson, member for Dewstow, added: “I’m disappointed that the events didn’t break even - I didn’t expect massive profit, but I also didn’t expect a loss.

“Whilst possibly putting Caldicot on the map, has it been put on the map for the right reasons?”

Cllr Rachel Garrick, a town councillor for Castle ward, believes the money should have been spent elsewhere.

“£140 000 of residents’ council tax was lost in our ward this summer,” said Cllr Garrick.

“Meanwhile, the streets approaching the castle need repairs and the schools in the county are looking at deficits of almost half a million pounds this year.”

“All of this, including the money lost on events at the castle, is paid for by residents. “

Cllr Garrick added: “As town councillors, we want to see responsible ownership and oversight taken by Monmouthshire’s County Council administration. This loss and other poor decisions need to be learnt from and the financial ramifications to residents need to be minimised.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesman said: “While we are reviewing the entire events function to understand the future risks, challenges and opportunities, we’re aware that the return on investment from our events to the economy and the county is significant. We remain committed to running events given the value added to our communities and the opportunities to showcase our county on a bigger stage.”