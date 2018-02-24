THE first community speed watch scheme in Torfaen has launched, aiming to tackle the issue of speeding along the borough's streets.

Operated by members of the public and with support from Gwent Police's Pontypool policing team, the group took to the street for the first time on Sunday, February 18.

The watch group recruits volunteers, who receive full training in using a speed monitoring device and are given a training pack with details of roads that have been risk assessed and a high viz jacket.

There is no time limit to how long the group can stay on site for, so they can stay for as long as they like and leave when they see fit.

When speeds have been recorded, all the results are sent back to the officers in charge and warning letters are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle if there is a second occurrence of speeding.

For more information on how to become a 'community speed watch' volunteer, those interested should contact either Hannah Brown CO127 or Euan Powell CO45 by emailing; Hannah.brown@gwent.pnn.police.uk or Euan.powell@gwent.pnn.police.uk.