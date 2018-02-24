NEWPORT rap posse Goldie Lookin' Chain will be throwing out some of their classic hits tonight.

The group, who shot to fame with classic hits Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do and the Fresh Prince of Cwmbran, are back in their hometown tonight to play at The Neon.

This if the first time in almost a decade that the group have returned to Newport to perform.

With 18 albums under their belt, the journey so far has seen the troupe rise to the top of the charts, perform around the world and make millions of people laugh along the way.

Adam Hussain, Billy Webb, Mystkal, the Maggot, 2hats, Mike Balls and Rhys will be hitting up The Neon from 8pm tonight - with doors opening at 7.30pm .

Tickets are still available for the gig.Vist theneon.co.uk for more information.