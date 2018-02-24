WELSH ministers are to be issued with new guidance around the use of email after it was revealed Carwyn Jones has "occasionally" used a personal email account for government business.

The first minister confirmed he had in some cases used a personal email account as part of an inquiry into the sacking of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant - who was found dead four days after he lost his job as communities and children secretary.

It has been alleged people outside the cabinet were informed Mr Sargeant was about to be sacked before it was officially announced or the Labour AM himself was told, although an investigation has found "no evidence" of this.

And now Mr Jones, who has also revealed he does not own a private mobile phone, has confirmed any email communication was carried out through a Welsh Government-issued device.

In a letter to Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, the first minister said: "I can confirm that the majority of cabinet secretaries do not use personal email addresses.

"Two have done so on a few occasions for very routine matters.

"I have asked the head of cabinet division to provide clear guidelines for the cabinet and ministers on email communications.

"This will be done as soon as possible."

Responding to the announcement, Mr Davies said: “The first minister has been caught out and the fact he admits the use of personal email addresses is not standard practice for his colleagues shows that in the Welsh Government there is one rule for him, and one rule for others.

“Given the inquiries that have finished and are ongoing, we again reiterate our call to Carwyn Jones to make available and publish all government correspondence sent and received on his personal email account.

“The reputation of the Welsh Government is very much on the line and nothing else will suffice.”