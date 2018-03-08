FED up with feeling unhealthy this winter? Tewkesbury Park has a cheeky “Revive and Boost” package which could kick-start a healthier lifestyle as we go into spring. The hotel's leisure facilities have everything one needs for an activity-led break. Besides the 18-hole golf course, the health club has an in-door heated pool, squash and tennis courts, a fully-equipped gym with an extensive list of classes including: step sculpt, swim aerobics, pilates, spin, racketball and zumba to name but few. To round-off, a good selection of treatments can be booked in the hotel's recently created spa rooms.

The Revive and Boost Package includes:

- One night's accommodation, including breakfast.

- Healthy smoothie and fruit platter in room upon arrival.

- Two 60 minute treatments.

- Complimentary use of leisure facilities and fitness classes

Prices start from £225 for a Just Right Room, based on double occupancy.

Located in 163 acres of majestic parkland with views of the Cotswolds and beyond, Tewkesbury Park is a wonderful location for a brisk walk, or a jog around the estate.

