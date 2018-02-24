EVERYONE loves a late night takeaway at the weekend.

One favourite in particular that the British public enjoy is a kebab.

Now a Gwent kebab shop is in the running to be named the best in the country.

Wales Kebab in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, is one of the places up for a prize at the British Kebab Awards.

This is the sixth year that the British Kebab Awards have been running. The awards aim to show a reflection of the kebab industry’s significant contribution to the UK economy and British culture in general.

However, the best kebab in Gwent is a highly contested title with opinions divided on who serves the best ones.

We asked our readers which kebab venues were their favourite to visit and here are just a few of their favourites in no particular order.

Sen BBQ, Newport

The kebab house and barbecue venue is located in Chepstow Road, Newport.

Readers have described it as “a great place with authentic food”.

Sen BBQ offers up shawarma kebabs, Turkish tea and a range of mezze options for visitors to choose from.

People can dine in at Sen BBQ’s restaurant or take their food to go - and kebabs are served with fresh salad and freshly made bread.

Ibrahim Ucar, the co-owner of Sen BBQ, said it’s success is down to it being a family run business and things being fresh.

“We do everything ourselves,” said Mr Ucar.

“The kebabs are fresh in and we make the bread ourselves so that is fresh as well. People can also sit in and eat.”

Best Kebab

Located on Caerleon Road, many readers recommended Best Kebab as a good place to visit.

The restaurant and takeaway offers a variety of kebabs, including chicken shish, lamb doner and kofte. There is also the chef’s special kebab which is made up of chicken and lamb doner meat with fried onions and mushrooms.

Bodrum in Risca

The takeaway is located at 28 Tredegar Street.

They highly recommend their chicken, kebab & burger takeaway. The takeaway is open seven days a week from 5pm to midnight.

For more visit bodrum-newport.co.uk

Golden Grill in Newport

This takeaway is located at 8 Malpas Road. It is open seven days a week.

Sundays to Thursdays from 4pm to 12.01am and from 4pm to 1am on Fridays & Saturdays.

For more visit goldengrillnewport.co.uk

La Pizzeria in Newport

Situated on 38 Clytha Park Road, they are open seven days a week. It is open on Monday to Saturdays from 3pm to 11pm and Sundays from 12pm to 11pm.

For more visit lapizzeria-newport.co.uk

Farries Fish Bar in Newport

This takeaway is located in Aberthaw Road. It is open six days a week from 12pm to 11pm. It is closed on Sundays.

For more call 01633 275979.

King Kebab in Newport

This kebab house can be found at 6 Church Road.

It is open six days a week from 5pm to 12am. It is closed on Mondays. For more call 01633 250950.

Cwm Kebab House in Ebbw Vale

The takeaway is situated at 46 Marine Street and is open everyday from 4pm to 12am.

For more call 01495 370890.