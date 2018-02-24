THE glitz and glamour of London Fashion Week was brought to Monmouthshire today.

An estimated 2,000 people flocked to Chepstow Racecourse to watch a vintage-themed race and the Age of Elegance fashion show on Saturday.

The fashion show saw some of the UK’s top models – including Mila Alex, Cathleen Voysey and actress Sarah Smith – strutting down the catwalk in a marquee, with people also being able to look at clothing from a range of designers.

The event was sponsored by top clothing brand Crombie.

Creative director and stylist David Dent, who styled London Fashion Week, said it was his “dream” to bring racing and fashion together.

“I have worked for London Fashion Week and have a lot of knowledge in this field,” said Mr Dent. “It has been my dream to bring racing and fashion together.

“There is a long history between both. And now I have done it with the Age of Elegance fashion show.

“What we also have is a part vintage-theme – that is why there are some US vehicles dotted round the place and people dressed as American soldiers. Chepstow Racecourse was used during the war by the Americans for practice – hence the theme.”

The first walk, which had a Bladerunner theme to it, took place just after 12.30 noon.

Mr Dent, who is from Cwmbran and went to what is now Cwmbran High School, said: "The first fashion show is mixed together.

“It has a Bladerunner walk with a 1940s to it.

“It is good to see a lot of people here. They seem to be enjoying it and I am really pleased about that.”

The 58-year-old added: “I would like to thank all those who helped make this possible.”