A FORMER schools exam officer has thanked an opticians for spotting a cancerous freckle.

Fiona Hughes, who is from Monmouth, was having a routine eye test at Specsavers on Monnow Street in February 2017 when her optician, Caroline Campbell, noticed a small brown freckle near her iris in the left eye.

As a precaution, she referred Ms Hughes to Hereford County Hospital for further tests.

At the hospital, a surgeon thought that the lesion was probably benign but as a precaution surgically removed it in May.

But later, a biopsy carried out by the Sheffield Ocular Oncology Centre confirmed that the cells were abnormal and was melanoma skin cancer.

"If it wasn’t for Caroline referring me to hospital, I would have had no idea I had cancerous cells developing in my eye," said Ms Hughes.

"I visited Specsavers for a routine eye test as I use reading glasses but I had not experienced any pain or other symptoms to make me think that anything was wrong with the health of my eyes."

Ms Hughes said that she feels "very lucky" that the lesion was removed in time.

She said: "It’s scary to think how serious things could have been if it hadn’t been found. I have sight tests every two years and will definitely continue to do so after this.

"I urge everyone I know to do the same, even if you think you don’t need glasses, if only for peace of mind."

Store director of Specsavers Emily Anne-Frost added: "Fiona’s story shows exactly why regular eye tests are important.

"Even if your vision seems fine and you are not suffering pain or other symptoms, we always suggest having a check-up every two years. They can spot early signs of conditions or diseases that could become more serious if left untreated.

"I’m glad Fiona has come out of this without serious injury or illness and am proud of the quick and professional response of Caroline in-store."