A CHARITY has issued an appeal for information on a cat it recently re-homed but which has gone missing.

Usk New Start Cat Rescue re-homed two tortoiseshelled cats - named Twinkle and Star - to a family in Monmouth two weeks ago.

But the charity's founder, Sam Murray, says both cats disappeared suddenly, with one thought to be wandering the streets around the Dixton Road area.

The other is believed to be under the floorboards of the house belonging to its new owners.

Mrs Murray said: “While searching the house following the disappearance the owners found a hole slightly bigger than a brick in the wall.

“They put food and water through the hole and it has been eaten. They will continue to do that. But the other cat has not been fed for a number of days.”

Mrs Murray said it would be helpful if they could identify which cat is which.

"What we also need to do is find out which of the cats has escaped so we know which is still in the house. This will help us with rescuing the one under the floorboards.

"We are appealing for information before time runs out."

To get in touch with any information find the charity on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Usknscr/

Alternatively, call 07535087970.