A DISPLAY of photographs altered with household cleaning products will open on Tuesday, February 27 at a pop-up Pontypool gallery, which has returned for a second spell.

The Kickplate Project, who are the team behind 76m2, announced the new display of ‘wasted films’, which is the second installation since the gallery returned.

Located on Commercial Street, the exhibition will form part of nine different displays, with this particular one showing off the work of German photographer Kay Adams, who hails from Bamberg and works by day as a psychologist.

"'wasted films' is a solo exhibition by experimental analogue photographer, Kay Adams," said Zosia Krasnowolska, one of the curators at the gallery.

“Kay manipulates film, Polaroid, light-sensitive paper and prints using various tools and techniques, such as emulsion lifts or multiple exposures and applying darkroom chemicals, bleach and other household products to achieve unique and often unpredictable visual effects.

“The exhibition features Kay’s individual work, as well as the results of his collaboration with artists Nils Karlson and Graeme Webb.”

Supported by the Arts Council of Wales and Pontypool Community Council, the exhibition at the gallery launches at 2pm on Tuesday, February 27 and will be on display until Wednesday, March 21.

76m2 is open between 11am and 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Go to thekickplateproject.weebly.com/ for details or search the Kickplate Project on Facebook.