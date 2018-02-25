TWO women from Blaenau Gwent have spoken of meeting the Prince of Wales during his visit to a children’s hospice last week.

Prince Charles spent more than hour touring the facilities used by children with life-limiting conditions at Ty Hafan on Friday.

Stops on his tour included the multisensory room, music therapy room, art room, playroom, hydrotherapy pool, and the redesigned garden at the Vale of Glamorgan-based facility.

Julie Williams, who works for Ty Hafan as a corporate fundraiser, greeted and chatted to Prince Charles as he met staff and volunteers.

Mrs Williams, 44, of Nantyglo, said: “It was lovely for him to take the time to come over and speak to us in the cold, he already knows a lot about Ty Hafan and genuinely interested in what we do.”

Volunteer ambassador Autumn Mason, 19, also of Nantyglo, added: “It was cool and meeting him was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”