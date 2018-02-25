A DRIVER was taken to hospital after a crash in Risca on Saturday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash near to the Tesco roundabout in the A467 bypass at 1.20pm.

She said a Vauxhall Vectra and a Nissan Juke were involved in the incident.

"One of the drivers was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital to be treated and assessed for minor injuries," the spokeswoman added.

"The road was kept open on a restricted basis while the vehicles were recovered."