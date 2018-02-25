HUNDREDS of runners and well-wishers braved the brisk early morning conditions to enjoy the Pontypool 10k Home Run in the sun.

The annual fundraiser for St David’s Hospice Care enjoyed its largest turnout yet according to race organisers.

Runners set off from the Pontypool Active Living Centre just after 10am and sprinted off into the crisp air in the direction of Mamhilad.

Their route would take them along the Monmouthshire-Brecon Canal towpath before looping back to the race start, where they were met with the same supportive cheers from crowds that saw them off.

The first male runner to cross the line was Michael Lewis, of Fairwater Runners Cwmbran, who finished with a time of 35:47. He was followed by James Peters, of Cardiff-based Whittlefit , with 36:09, and Joel Price, of Blaenau Gwent Running Club, with 36:38.

Donna Morris, of Brecon Running Club, was the first female competitor to finish and posted a time of 41:43.

Danielle Phillips, of Parc Bryn Bach Running Club, followed with 42:34 and Harri Like, of Pontypool and District Runners, finished with 43:03.

For the first time in its seven-year history the Home Run also held a family fun run, a 2km course where participants young and old could enjoy a run around Pontypool Park without worrying about finish times.

Among those taking part were James Minty, celebrating his 4th birthday alongside his brother Harry, seven, and dad Andrew.

Also on hand to cheer on the runners were members of Girlguiding Gwent, together with their new county commissioner Andrea Rodley.

Up to 30 guides were positioned along the route and at the race finish offering water bottles together with supportive cheers.

“It’s the first year of our relationship with St David’s Hospice and it’s something we are looking to build on,” said Mrs Rodley.

“We get the girls involved to give them responsibilities and how the impact that they can have.

“We’ll be bringing 90 girls next week to the Newport Marathon, and we can’t wait.”

Event director Christine Vorries hailed the day as a “wonderful success”, adding: “It was the largest turnout we have had with over 600 runners in the 10k.

“The family 2k was wonderful, with around 50 people signed up for that. We were told that it was really good for the children, so we’ll be looking to hold it again next year.

“The weather was perfect, and none of it would’ve been possible without the help of our fantastic marshalls.”