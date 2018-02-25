A GRADE-II listed venue in Newport has marked its second anniversary by welcoming back one of the city's most famous musical acts before a grassroots musical party.

The Neon on Clarence Place hosted Goldie Lookin' Chain for their first city gig in more than a decade on Saturday, February 24, ahead of the 'Party in the Port' on Sunday, February 25.

Ben Harris, the venue's events manager said: "It is two years of The Neon so that’s two years of comedy, sport and community and charity events.

"It is certainly a Newport venue for the Newport community. That’s the main aim of the building.

"It is a Grade-II listed building and it was formerly a 1930s cinema. You have the history of the music scene on Clarence Place and that is continued with the venue with the legacy of DJs.

"It is great to have an independent and large capacity space where it can showcase a mixture of film, theatre, live music and other events.

"As part of our second anniversary event, which actually falls on Sunday, we are calling it ‘Party in the Port’.

"We have a mix of Newport’s musical talent on display, airing more towards the urban-style, with Goldie Lookin’ Chain playing their homecoming show and other city talents playing such as Skin Flint, Taffy Was a Thief and Oxbow Lake to name a few.

"It is bringing the community feel back into the venue, with festival headliners alongside the grassroots of the musical scene.

"The Neon is more than just a tagline. Neon stands for ‘Newport Entertains Our Nation’ and it’s about creating a hub for large capacity live music.

"It is those things which cities like Cardiff and Bristol have had for so long and Newport tends to get overlooked."