A SERIES of recruitment events are being held across Gwent in March to help fill more than one hundred jobs coming to the area later this year.

The jobs will be a result of Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) opening its new state-of-the-art assembly hub for the manufacture of UK rolling stock in Newport.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said: "The establishment of this new £30m centre is expected to create 300 highly skilled and well paid jobs.

"These recruitment events are part of a local employment drive to help fill the first tranche of vacancies being created."

The recruitment open days will take place on Thursday, March 1 at Coleg Gwent's City of Newport campus from noon to 7pm.

Another recruitment day will take place at Newport's job centre in Charles Street on Wednesday, March 7, from 10am to 1pm. The last recruitment day will be on March 8 at Careers Wales, in Ystrad Mynach, from 10am to 2.30pm.

The spokeswoman continued: "The new assembly hub is being designed so that CAF can build a range of different trains.

"The employment opportunities are wide ranging - from technicians, engineers and logistics specialists, through to production and testing operatives, to communications, payroll, finance, logistics and purchasing personnel."

Welsh language and lifelong learning minister Eluned Morgan said the fact that Newport has been able to secure this new facility, against stiff competition from more than 100 other sites across the UK, is a major coup for the Welsh economy.

For more information about the recruitment events please email careers@cafrail.co.uk