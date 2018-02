A NEW milestone has been reached on the Head of the Valleys road project between Gilwern and Brynmawr.

Installation of the Gateway Bridge began in September last year and has recently been completed.

The project aims to convert parts of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Brynmawr and Abergavenny into a dual carriageway.

A completion date of autumn 2019 has now been earmarked for the project, five years after work on the 8.1km stretch began.

To view the video, visit YouTube here.