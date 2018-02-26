STUDENTS from a Newport secondary school will be facing a colourful shock on their return to lessons after the half-term break following the painting of its changing rooms.

The facilities at St Julian’s School have been transformed after the pupils helped to fund a Newport-based graffiti artist to freshen up the area.

“We have a student voice programme in our school,” said Robbie Ayres, one of the PE teachers at St Julian’s School, “which is an opportunity to voice ideas or ask for changes.

“It wasn’t a very inspiring space so we thought about how we could do something.”

Mr Ayres added that in the first week of half-term, pupils from the school raised more than £300 in a bag-pack at Morrisons in Newport to help fund the work of Anthony Smith, the graffiti artist.

“Another PE teacher – Owain Phillips – and I painted the walls black before Anthony came in,” said Mr Ayres.

“I knew Anthony did this sort of art and it is great that a local artist has been able to support our school.”

Mr Ayres added that the students have not yet seen the changing room and are in for a surprise on their return to school.

“They haven’t seen it yet, “ said the PE teacher,” normally I post quite regularly on Twitter about certain things but I have kept this quiet.”