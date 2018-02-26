A DEDICATED human trafficking team will be created by Gwent Police.

The force has said the five-strong team will comprise a permanent detective sergeant, a detective constable and a police constable, supported by a researcher and an analyst.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Their roles will involve building a detailed picture of human trafficking issues across the Gwent force area, to raise awareness and provide training to police colleagues, and build deeper relationships with partner agencies.

"The move comes as the force seeks to combat what is a growing issue."

According to the most recent figures from the National Crime Agency, there was a 75 per cent increase in the number of potential victims of trafficking reported in Wales between 2014 and 2016, the spokeswoman added. Human trafficking is a complex crime which usually involves three key steps.

She continued: "The first is the recruitment, transportation and receipt of victims.

"The second is the process through which the victim becomes ‘caught’ or beholden to the criminal - which can occur through a variety of means such as coercion or deception.

"The final step is for victims to be exploited to the benefit of the criminal through a number of means which could involve sexual exploitation or forced labour."

Gwent Police chief constable Julian Williams said human trafficking and modern slavery are crimes which should not be taking place in the 21st century.

Mr Williams, who is the Wales lead on human trafficking, added: "It is still a relatively uncommon offence in Wales, but its prevalence is growing.

"It is also a very complex offence category, often with an international dimension. We need to increase vigilance in all our communities and as a police service we need to be able to respond.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said the exploitation of the most vulnerable people in our communities by brutal traffickers should not be accepted.

If you have been the victim of human trafficking or modern day slavery, please contact Gwent Police on 101. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.