FIRST minister Carwyn Jones is visiting America and Canada this week to promote Wales as a place to do business and visit.

During the trip the first minister will visit New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Montreal to meet politicians and business leaders.

And on Wednesday the first minister will address the United Nations on gender equality and women's rights, and will meet former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to discuss links between Wales and the USA.

He will also host a St David's Day reception on Capitol Hill in Washington DC for investors and politicians, which will also be attended by Pontypool-born Hollywood star Luke Evans, promoting Wales as tourist destination.

Speaking ahead of the visit Mr Jones said: “America is Wales’ most important business partner and I want to build on the strong trade links that exist between our two countries as we leave the European Union.

“While in the US, I want to gain a better understanding of the USA’s position on future trading arrangements with the UK and will press the case for developing a free trade agreement between our countries.

“Exciting opportunities for trade with North America lie ahead and, in my discussions with American businesses and politicians, I will reaffirm our commitment to boosting trade between Wales and the USA.

“As Wales and the UK prepare to leave the EU, I want to reassure investors and visitors from the United States that Wales remains an outward looking and welcoming country.”

America is Wales' second-largest inward investor, with 270 US-owned companies based in Wales employing almost 50,000 people.

Welsh Government figures show 24 American-owned companies invested in Wales last year, creating and protecting nearly 1,500 jobs.

Exports to the USA were worth £2.1 billion to Wales' economy in 2016 and have risen for a number of years.

The EU is Wales' biggest export partner, with the market worth £7.4 billion last year.