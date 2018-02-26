A MUM who defeated breast cancer and lost nearly six stones has been nominated for this year’s Gwent’s Best Mum competition.

Catherine Axford, 53, has been nominated by her son Joshua Aubrey.

The 21-year-old said: "I think my mum is the most inspirational person I have ever met.

"A few years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and it seemed our world was crashing down, but she remained strong and defeated the illness.

"My mother, after everything she went through, picked herself up, joined a local slimming group and has now lost nearly six stone."

Mr Aubrey said he didn’t think anyone could survive such heartache but Ms Axford a mum-of-three from Blaina, did.

He said: "I look at her each day and think to myself, ‘What an incredible, inspirational and strong person she is’!

"She has kept the family together and I’m proud to call her my mum."

If you think your mum is the best in Gwent then you have until 5pm on March 4 to enter the competition.

To enter, email your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.

Alternatively, send your entries to newsdesk, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN marked as ‘Mother’s Day competition’.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at the newly-opened The Foresters in Llandevaud.

They will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia in George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tutshill which is located in Coleford Road, Chepstow.