FOUR people have died following an explosion at a building in Leicester on Sunday night.

Leicestershire Police were called to the scene in Hinckley Road at around 7pm on February 25, where a ‘major incident’ was declared.

A further four people are in hospital – one with serious injuries – and emergency crews are continuing a ‘search and rescue’ operation, as it is feared there may still be people unaccounted for.

Superintendent Shane O’Neill, of Leicestershire Police, said: “There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital.

“The building consisted of a shop premises on the ground level and a two-storey flat above it. We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties.

“Once the site is deemed to be safe a joint investigation with Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service will begin looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which at this stage is not being linked to terrorism.”