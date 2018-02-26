GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour at an Abergavenny farm with three men inquiring about cider.

Officers received reports in relation a red BMW with the registration plate FY63 VEW, which was seen in Llanfair Green at around 8pm on Sunday, February 25.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting log reference 453 25/02/18 or contact Farmwatch on 07464 653211 or allan.mills@gwent.pnn.police.uk.