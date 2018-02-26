FOUR fire crews are currently tackling an ongoing tyre fire near Pengam, with a plume of black smoke billowing into the air.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) personnel, including two from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly and Treharris, are at the scene near Commercial Street.

A spokesman from SWFRS said a water carrier is currently on its way to the scene from Pontypridd.

He added that they received the call at just after 11.10am, arriving at the scene at just before 11.20am.