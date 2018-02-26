CLEARANCE work ahead of the demolition of the former Sainsbury’s building in Newport city centre, part of a £60m redevelopment scheme, is taking place today.

The Bristol-based Fear Group bought the site about six years ago and obtained planning permission for a mixed use development including student accommodation, a hotel and residential properties.

The 2.67-hectare site on the banks of the River Usk has been vacant since Sainsbury’s moved to Crindau around five years ago.

The project has been delayed for a number of reasons, including a bat survey, issues with Natural Resources Wales, and vandalism at the site, including a fire, which almost caused the group to walk away from the project.

