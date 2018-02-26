CAMPAIGNERS opposing plans for M4 relief road in Newport set to cost around £1.4billion gathered with placards at a protest today.

As previously reported, the so-called black route, which involves a new stretch of motorway running south of Newport, could cost between £1.3-1.4billion.

The Campaign Against the Levels Motorway (CALM) group gathered at the SSE SWALEC Stadium earlier today with their mission statement outlining several concerns ranging from inflated costings to pollution.

The statement adds the ‘black route' would increase traffic levels, “devastate” important wildlife sites – including sites of special scientific interest – and “fuel dangerous climate change.”

CALM, made up of local residents and organisations, also believe the new motorway’s construction will be “catastrophic” for the Gwent Levels.

As previously reported, the campaigners wrote to Welsh ministers calling the project “outdated” and “flawed” and also noting lack of consideration for alternative options.