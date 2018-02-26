PEOPLE are "dying unnecessarily" as a result of organ donation laws in England, Newport West MP Paul Flynn has said.

The Labour MP was speaking in Parliament last week during a debate on plans to introduce a opt-out organ donation system in England. Such a system, through which people are assumed to have consented to donate their organs when they die unless they specifically opt out, has been in place in Wales since December 2015.

Speaking during the debate, Mr Flynn referred to Matthew Lammas, of Allt-yr-yn, who died in September 2012 aged 23, three years after having a heart transplant.

A year before he died the former Coleg Gwent student spoke in Parliament in favour of introducing an opt-out organ donation system.

Mr Flynn said: "My interest in this matter arose from a constituent, a young man, who came here and lobbied.

"A year later I attended his funeral because, sadly, he did not get the transplant he wanted. But he had suffered enormously in the preceding period.

"We have now had the opt-out in Wales, however, and, regardless of what people can do with the statistics, the fact is that people in Wales are still alive who would have died before the law was passed, and people are dying unnecessarily in England."

Last year Mr Flynn presented a similar bill calling for England to follow Wales' example on organ donation, but it was not carried forward.

The new bill has been presented by Coventry North West MP Geoffrey Robinson.

The Labour MP said: "It was his (Mr Flynn's) bill that sparked my personal interest, and I pay great tribute to the work he did in preparing that bill, which we have adopted almost in its entirety".

He added: "The positive news from a cautious assessment from the NHS is that, provided the opt-out system - the quintessential starting point for all these forward projections - is introduced and backed up with the necessary limited revenue and capital spending, up to 500 lives a year could be saved by deemed consent."

Figures released in December show there has only been a small increase in the number of organ donors in Wales since the introduction of the opt-out system, with 101 in the 21 months before it came into force, and 104 in the same period following its introduction.

But health secretary Vaughan Gething has said it is "too early to know the true impact".